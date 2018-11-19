Former Cleveland Judge Accused Of Murdering His Wife After A History Of Domestic Violence

A former judge in Cleveland who had been hired for a job at City Hall after serving just nine months for punching his wife 20 times in front of their children was arrested Saturday and accused of stabbing her to death.
FOX8 SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio – Police in Shaker Heights are piecing together information in the death of a Woodbury Elementary School teacher.
Aisha Fraser was killed Saturday. She was 45-years-old.
Her ex-husband, former judge Lance Mason, has been taken into custody, according to Shaker Heights police.
He has not been charged.
Shaker Heights police responded to a domestic violence call involving Mason in the 17600 block of Chagrin Boulevard just after 9 a.m. Saturday, according to the Fox 8 I-Team.
Mason was previously convicted on charges of domestic violence and attempted felonious assault for attacking Fraser in 2014.
Fraser was a 6th grade teacher at Woodbury Elementary school.
The Shaker Heights Teachers’ Association released a statement. In part it reads, “Aisha exemplified the best of Shaker Heights Teachers; smart, amazingly caring of her students and her colleagues, active in her profession and in Our Association. She is loved by many.”
Others expressed their loss on social media.
The superintendent of the Shaker Heights City School District also released a statement.
Dr. Stephen Wilkins wrote, “Aisha was a devoted mother and a longtime committed teacher to Woodbury students. She touched so many of our children’s lives and will be deeply missed. Her loss is unexpected and the impact of this news on our entire school community is unimaginable and profound.”
Source: FOX8
