CLOSE
Houston
HomeHouston

November 18 Is Travis Scott Day In Houston

Leave a comment
2018 Astroworld Festival

Source: Gary Miller / Getty

Just before we let you know how insane AstroworldFest was, Travis Scott had one more honor to receive.

Standing in City Hall, the Mo. City native received a proclamation from Mayor Sylvester Turner who officially proclaimed November 18 as Travis Scott Day. He was given the key to Missouri City earlier this year.

“Thank you everybody, the City of Houston,” Scott said. “Growing up down the road in Missouri City, all I wanted to do was try to inspire kids, give kids that motion, that energy to get up one day and shape the world. I grew up here my whole life, I was inspired by Astroworld. When they took it away in 05, it took a big heart away. I just wanted to bring back that feeling.”

Scott’s AstroworldFest was a huge landmark for the city in terms of rap festivals but also as it brought more than 40,000 fans and plenty of new memories made on Saturday night.

November 18 Is Travis Scott Day In Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram (09/01-09/07)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
In Studio Guests
The Way Erik Griffin’s Mind Works Is Hilarious
Lavell Crawford Makes A Mean ‘No Bake Lasagna’
Rebecca Crews Is Ready To Take The Music Industry By Storm!
Michael Jr.’s ‘More Than Funny’ Is Coming To Theaters For One Night Only
Uplifting Video
Uplifting News: 9-Year-Old Saves Classmate With The Heimlich Maneuver
Uplifting News: Alabama Man Creates Lawn Service Non Profit To Help Others
Uplifting News: 11-Year-Old Creates Doll Line To Promote Self Love
Uplifting News: Teen Siblings Create Life Saving App
Close