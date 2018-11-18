Just before we let you know how insane AstroworldFest was, Travis Scott had one more honor to receive.

Standing in City Hall, the Mo. City native received a proclamation from Mayor Sylvester Turner who officially proclaimed November 18 as Travis Scott Day. He was given the key to Missouri City earlier this year.

“Thank you everybody, the City of Houston,” Scott said. “Growing up down the road in Missouri City, all I wanted to do was try to inspire kids, give kids that motion, that energy to get up one day and shape the world. I grew up here my whole life, I was inspired by Astroworld. When they took it away in 05, it took a big heart away. I just wanted to bring back that feeling.”

Congrats to @trvisXX for getting his own day in the City of #Houston! 🤘🏾 pic.twitter.com/Z9SsYFv8fy — KBXX 97.9 The Box (@979TheBox) November 18, 2018

Scott’s AstroworldFest was a huge landmark for the city in terms of rap festivals but also as it brought more than 40,000 fans and plenty of new memories made on Saturday night.

November 18 Is Travis Scott Day In Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com

