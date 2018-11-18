10tv Weatherman Chris Bradley Entering Hospice Care

WBNS 10tv television personality and weatherman Chris Bradley has been away from the news for almost two years after being diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. Since the beginning of his journey, Bradley has been very transparent with his health and treatments.

Bradley has undergone many rounds of chemo, a stem cell transplant, clinical trials, and even immunotherapy trials. But none of them have worked. Bradley recently posted on his Facebook page and shared that all of the treatments have failed and that he is beginning the “transition from palliative care at home to hospice care here at home.”

Bradley’s complete Facebook update:

“Dear friends,

It’s difficult to write this post. I wish I had better news to share with you. After 21 months battling Acute Myeloid Leukemia, we’ve simply run out of options to treat this disease. I have an aggressive form of Leukemia and it is relentless and sneaky. We’ve done everything we could do to fight this beast. 5 rounds of chemo, a failed stem cell transplant, failed clinical trials and a failed immunotherapy trial.

I’m at home now, surrounded by my family. Jason and the kids have been so loving and devoted to my care all this time. Truly, we have fought this disease together. Our love for each other is so strong and saying goodbye has been excruciating for all of us.

I thank you for your continued prayers as I transition from palliative care at home to hospice care here at home.

I want to thank all of you for the love and support you have shown me and my family over the years. Both in sickness and in health. I’ve loved being a part of this community.

Our faith has seen us through many dark, scary times. Our faith sustains us, even now. I know my God and I know he is in control.

Please always remember that which we share in common is stronger than our differences. I am sincerely humbled to know I can call you all friends.

This photo was from the happiest day of my life, the day we married with our two kids right at our sides.

With much love,

Chris”

