Ohio Unemployment Rate Unchanged

The unemployment rate remained unchanged for the months of September and October according to State Officials. According to ABC6News.com, the state’s unemployment rate remained at 4.6 percent last month, down from 4.9 percent in October 2017 and the national rate was 3.7 percent, unchanged from September and down from 4.1 percent in October 2017.

According to the state Department of Job and Family Services, Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased by 10,900 jobs from September to October. There was also a gain of 1,400 manufacturing jobs last month and a loss of 200 jobs in construction and mining and logging.

 

Ohio Unemployment Rate Unchanged was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

