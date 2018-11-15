Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BOX to 24042 to join!
After 10 games, the Houston Rockets and Carmelo Anthony have agreed to part ways.
Sources tell ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski that the team will place the 10-time All-Star on waivers. Melo, 34 has missed the last three games with the team due to an illness. As a Rocket, Melo averaged 13 points per game but has seen his role diminish over the early course of the season. There is no immediate timetable for when they will release Anthony but the plan for now according to Woj is to not play him.
The Rockets are set to face Golden State tonight on TNT.
More on this story as it develops.
Report: Rockets Plan To Cut Carmelo Anthony was originally published on theboxhouston.com