After 10 games, the Houston Rockets and Carmelo Anthony have agreed to part ways.

Sources tell ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski that the team will place the 10-time All-Star on waivers. Melo, 34 has missed the last three games with the team due to an illness. As a Rocket, Melo averaged 13 points per game but has seen his role diminish over the early course of the season. There is no immediate timetable for when they will release Anthony but the plan for now according to Woj is to not play him.

Carmelo Anthony’s brief stop with the Houston Rockets is over, league sources tell ESPN. Anthony will part ways with team, although there are no immediate plans to place 10-time All-Star on waivers. Team announcement is expected before Rockets play Golden State tonight. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 15, 2018

The Rockets are set to face Golden State tonight on TNT.

Statement from Daryl Morey on Carmelo Anthony’s future with team. “After much internal discussion, the Rockets will be parting ways with Carmelo Anthony and we are working toward a resolution.” Details: https://t.co/YX8TnF6xRv pic.twitter.com/ctvlERcXfj — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) November 15, 2018

More on this story as it develops.

Report: Rockets Plan To Cut Carmelo Anthony was originally published on theboxhouston.com

