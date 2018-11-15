CLOSE
Ohio House Passes Heart Beat Bill

Female House Reps. Hold News Conference On International Women's Day

Recently, the Ohio House passed the “Heartbeat Bill”. This bill will in turn stop women from having abortions if there is a fetal heartbeat detected. This bill is one of the most restrictive of its kind in the country. the bill does not even protect those from victims of rape or incest.

This bill was proposed in 2016 and Governor Kasich called it unconstitutional and vetoed the bill from being passed. If the Governor once again decides to veto the bill the Republicans in office have enough members to override the Veto.

There is a lot of controversy around this bill with a lot of emotional stories being tied into it.

 

