LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland Woman Killed During Attempted Carjacking

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland police are investigating after they said a woman was carjacked and run over with her own van on Thursday afternoon.

Witnesses tell FOX 8 News the woman’s children and husband saw it happen.

Police say they responded to 2804 Archwood Avenue on the city’s west side for the crime. The suspects took off.

Cleveland police say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

 

READ MORE: Fox8.com

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland Woman Killed During Attempted Carjacking was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

