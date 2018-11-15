Ohio had the most cities on the list with Cincinnati, Columbus and Dayton also ranked in the top 25

CLEVELAND — Here’s a recognition we’re certainly not happy about.

When it comes to bed bugs, Cleveland is the worst city in America for the second year in a row.

Terminix released its list of the worst bed bug-infested cities Thursday, which was determined based on the number of services rendered from Oct. 1, 2017 through Sept. 30, 2018.

Ohio had the most locations on the list with Cincinnati, Columbus and Dayton also ranked in the top 25.

Cleveland Philadelphia Los Angeles Indianapolis Cincinnati Dallas-Fort Worth New York Columbus Houston Dayton

READ MORE: WKYC.com

Article Courtesy of WKYC Channel 3 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Smith Collection/Gado and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Peter Dazeley and Getty Images

LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland Tops When It Comes Being Infested with Bed Bugs was originally published on wzakcleveland.com