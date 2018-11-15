LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland Tops When It Comes Being Infested with Bed Bugs

Ohio had the most cities on the list with Cincinnati, Columbus and Dayton also ranked in the top 25
CLEVELAND — Here’s a recognition we’re certainly not happy about.
When it comes to bed bugs, Cleveland is the worst city in America for the second year in a row.
Terminix released its list of the worst bed bug-infested cities Thursday, which was determined based on the number of services rendered from Oct. 1, 2017 through Sept. 30, 2018.
Ohio had the most locations on the list with Cincinnati, Columbus and Dayton also ranked in the top 25.
- Cleveland
- Philadelphia
- Los Angeles
- Indianapolis
- Cincinnati
- Dallas-Fort Worth
- New York
- Columbus
- Houston
- Dayton
