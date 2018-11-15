CLOSE
Cleveland
HomeCleveland

LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland Tops When It Comes Being Infested with Bed Bugs

Leave a comment
Foot with summer insect bites

Source: Peter Dazeley / Getty

Ohio had the most cities on the list with Cincinnati, Columbus and Dayton also ranked in the top 25

 

CLEVELAND — Here’s a recognition we’re certainly not happy about.

When it comes to bed bugs, Cleveland is the worst city in America for the second year in a row.

Terminix released its list of the worst bed bug-infested cities Thursday, which was determined based on the number of services rendered from Oct. 1, 2017 through Sept. 30, 2018.

Ohio had the most locations on the list with Cincinnati, Columbus and Dayton also ranked in the top 25.

  1. Cleveland
  2. Philadelphia
  3. Los Angeles
  4. Indianapolis
  5. Cincinnati
  6. Dallas-Fort Worth
  7. New York
  8. Columbus
  9. Houston
  10. Dayton

 

READ MORE: WKYC.com

Article Courtesy of WKYC Channel 3 News Cleveland 

First Picture Courtesy of Smith Collection/Gado and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Peter Dazeley and Getty Images

Sam Sylk in the studio

In The Studio with Sam Sylk [PHOTOS]

32 photos Launch gallery

In The Studio with Sam Sylk [PHOTOS]

Continue reading In The Studio with Sam Sylk [PHOTOS]

In The Studio with Sam Sylk [PHOTOS]

LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland Tops When It Comes Being Infested with Bed Bugs was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close