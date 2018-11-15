Here’s How To Team With Interfaith Ministries To Help Deliver Meals To Seniors During Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving brings everyone together. For us here at Radio One, its a means of giving to those in need as well.

Over 4,200 seniors in the Houston/Galveston area rely on Interfaith Ministries’ Meals on Wheels program every day. Many of those same seniors are recovering from last year’s damaging Hurricane Harvey storm. They need our help more than ever. They need you to bring them a little extra holiday cheer along with their traditional Thanksgiving meal!

Join the Radio One Houston family as we do our part to give back, represent and assist those in need on Thanksgiving morning

