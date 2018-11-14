CLOSE
Columbus
Ohio University Student Found Dead

An Ohio University student was found dead on Mill Street in Athens. The police are investigating the death of an 18 year old who died at his house. There have not been any dangers to the public found at the moment but, police want to make sure all bases are covered.

According to 10tv.com the university has issued a statement asking the fraternity organization he was apart of ” Epsilon Chapter of Sigma Pi” to cease and desist all activity until the investigation is over. They want everything to be ruled out by the coroner before anything can be continued.

Find out more about this tragic story at 10tv.com 

Ohio University Student Found Dead was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

