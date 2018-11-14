OHIO NEWS: The State ‘Stand Your Ground’ Gets Approved by House

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) – The Ohio House of Representatives voted favorably to advance House Bill 228, also known as the “Stand Your Ground” law, to the state Senate.
The proposal, which was approved with a 64-26 vote on Wednesday, would relax restrictions against licensed gun owners who used lethal force in self-defense situations.
The bill also introduces several gun control provisions and would no longer require public spaces to post signs indicating “gun free zones.”
House Bill 228 was introduced in May 2017 by Republican Rep. Terry Johnson and Republican Rep. Sarah Latourette.
[ House Bill 228: View current version ]
Ohio Gov. John Kasich previously said he would not sign the “Stand Your Ground” proposal following the mass high school shooting in Parkland, Fla. The bill is also opposed by the Fraternal Order of Police and the Prosecuting Attorneys Association.
