Freezing Rain & Snow Expected Thursday!

US-WEATHER-SNOW

Source: MLADEN ANTONOV / Getty

It’s time to Bundle up! According to the National Weather Service, freezing rain and snow is expected to head for Central Ohio.

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from 10 p.m. Wednesday to noon Thursday. We should expect Central a mixture of snow, sleet and freezing rain with ice accumulations of up to a tenth of an inch. The rain should melt the snow away by midday tomorrow.

Freezing Rain & Snow Expected Thursday! was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

