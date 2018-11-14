Freezing Rain & Snow Expected Thursday!

It’s time to Bundle up! According to the National Weather Service, freezing rain and snow is expected to head for Central Ohio.

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from 10 p.m. Wednesday to noon Thursday. We should expect Central a mixture of snow, sleet and freezing rain with ice accumulations of up to a tenth of an inch. The rain should melt the snow away by midday tomorrow.

