Cleveland
You Can Now Get Chick-Fil-A Delivered!!

Food from Chick-fil-A.

Source: Jeff Greenberg / Getty

Chick-fil-A is now offering delivery from more than 1,100 of its restaurants nationwide.

And to celebrate its new partnership with DoorDash delivery service, Chick-fil-A is also giving away up to 200,000 free chicken sandwiches through Nov. 20.

According to a release from Chick-fil-A, the giveaway is exclusively available through the DoorDash app and website with a $5 minimum order when using the promo code “CFADELIVERY.”

 

READ MORE: Fox8.com

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Jeff Greenberg and Getty Images

You Can Now Get Chick-Fil-A Delivered!! was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

