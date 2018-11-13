CLOSE
Cleveland
UPDATE: Calls of Female Shooter at Medina Hospital Actually a Hoax

Source: PAUL VERNON / Getty

UPDATE: Police say call about female with firearm believed to be a hoax.

MEDINA, Ohio — Medina Hospital and a medical office building were placed on lockdown Tuesday afternoon after an alert from the hospital about a possible active shooter, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Medina police gave an update and said they have responded to the hospital “regarding a female with a firearm threatening individuals. No shots have been fired. Police have secured the hospital and are searching the facility floor by floor. Please avoid the hospital until police give the all clear. ”

At around 3:30 p.m., a police officer told FOX 8’s Matt Wright the all-clear was given. We are expected to learn more shortly in a news conference.

The Clinic earlier tweeted, “Police are on scene at Medina Hospital responding to a potential active shooter situation in the medical office building. Both the hospital and office building are on lockdown.”

The Clinic advises no one travel to the Medina campus. They will continue to provide updates.

 

