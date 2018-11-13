LOCAL NEWS: Tributes Planned for Late Cleveland.com Reporter Nikki Delamotte

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A vigil and fundraiser have been announced for Nikki Delamotte.

The Cleveland.com reporter was killed in Perrysburg Township. Her body was found Monday morning, along with her uncle.

In a GoFundMe post, friends announced plans for a vigil and fundraiser.

A candlelight vigil will be held Thursday, November 15.

The first in-person fundraiser will take place on Friday, November 16th at The Side Quest in Lakewood at 7pm.

