NORTH ROYALTON – North Royalton Police said Michael Lucak has been charged in connection with the murders of his 72-year-old parents, Dennis and Helen Lucak, inside their condominium.

Lucak, who also uses the last name Brewer, is charged with two counts of aggravated murder, two counts of aggravated burglary and felony theft. He was taken into custody at a Medina hotel Monday, where investigators said they recovered evidence including a gun.

Police said the couple died of multiple gunshot wounds inside their Harbour Light Drive condominium Saturday night. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office said autopsies were scheduled for Tuesday.

Dennis Lucak was a longtime deacon at Archangel Michael Orthodox Church in Broadview Heights and Helen was a retired teacher for the Maple Heights Schools.

Investigators said a relative went to the couple’s home to check on them Sunday after they did not show up for a church function.

READ MORE: Fox8.com

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Daniel Deme and WENN

LOCAL NEWS: North Royalton Man Arrested and Charged For His Parents’ Murders was originally published on wzakcleveland.com