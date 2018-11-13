CLOSE
Cleveland
LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland Clinic Medina Hospital on Lockdown Due To a Potential Active Shooter

Two Killed In Shooting On Campus Of UCLA

Source: Genaro Molina / Getty

MEDINA, Ohio — Medina Hospital is on lockdown Tuesday afternoon after an alert from the hospital about a possible active shooter, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

The Clinic said it is not yet confirmed if there is actually an active shooter. Medina police gave an update and said they have responded to the hospital “regarding a female with a firearm threatening individuals. No shots have been fired. Police have secured the hospital and are searching the facility floor by floor. Please avoid the hospital until police give the all clear. ”

They tweeted, “Police are on scene at Medina Hospital responding to a potential active shooter situation in the medical office building. Both the hospital and office building are on lockdown.”

The Clinic advises no one travel to the Medina campus. They will continue to provide updates.

A source told the FOX 8 I-Team shots were fired; it is not yet known if anyone was injured.

 

LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland Clinic Medina Hospital on Lockdown Due To a Potential Active Shooter was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

