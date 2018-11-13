LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland City Sanitation Worker Shot to Death

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland police are asking the public for help finding the suspect accused of shooting a city sanitation worker to death Tuesday morning.
The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. in the 3600 block of E. 138th Street.
Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams said after the shooting was reported, authorities found the victim lying in the street. He died from his wounds.
Police are still looking for the suspect, described as being a male with dark skin and a black hoodie.
Williams asks that anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the shooting, who may have seen anyone in that area between 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. or who may have seen a male running to call Cleveland police at 216-623-5264.
