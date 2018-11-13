CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland police are asking the public for help finding the suspect accused of shooting a city sanitation worker to death Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. in the 3600 block of E. 138th Street.

Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams said after the shooting was reported, authorities found the victim lying in the street. He died from his wounds.

Police are still looking for the suspect, described as being a male with dark skin and a black hoodie.

Williams asks that anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the shooting, who may have seen anyone in that area between 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. or who may have seen a male running to call Cleveland police at 216-623-5264.

READ MORE: Fox8.com

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Wheatley and WENN

Video Courtesy of Facebook and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland City Sanitation Worker Shot to Death was originally published on wzakcleveland.com