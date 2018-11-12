Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown Looking Into Running for President in 2020

Sen. Sherrod Brown said on Monday he is considering running for president in 2020, the Columbus Dispatch reports.

Brown, a Democrat who won a third term in last week’s midterm elections, said on MSNBC that he is receiving inquiries from people who have expressed interest in him seeking the White House.

Recently he was focusing all his efforts on his reelection campaign, but with a win, he told MSNBC today that “it’s been pretty overwhelming.”

