LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland.com Reporter and Family Member Found Dead in Mobile Home

PERRYSBURG TWP, Ohio – Perrysburg Township police are investigating the deaths of a man and woman found in a mobile home, according to ABC affiliate 13abc. Cleveland.com confirmed the woman killed was a 30-year-old culture reporter for their news site.
Officers were called to check the safety of a relative in the Friendly Village Mobile home park. Authorities searched the property and found the two bodies in the living room.
Cleveland.com confirmed that the woman was culture reporter Nikki Delamotte.
Police said the man was 67-years-old and was Delamotte’s uncle.
Officials aren’t releasing any additional details at the time.
