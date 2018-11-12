CLOSE
Columbus
Columbus New Superintendent to Receive Pay Raise

The Campus of Harvard University

Source: Brooks Kraft / Getty

Dr. Talisa Dixon from Cleveland Heights-University Heights school district is to become Columbus City Schools new Superintendent. The deal the district has made with her has raised her pay from $77,000 that her predecessor DR. Dan Good earned to $242,000, according to ABC6News.

Dr. Talisa Dixon will also receive an increase for moving, consulting until she takes her job in March 2019, and car expenses. Dr. Talisa Dixon will also be able to earn as extra $38,000 a year based off of the report cards that the districts receive. According to ABC6News this is a good time since the districts report cards are at an “F” overall this year. Which could lead to the state making changes.

Get all the facts at ABC6News 

 

Columbus New Superintendent to Receive Pay Raise was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

