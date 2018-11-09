Man Wanted For Hate Crime Of Snatching Jewish Women’s Wigs

Willie Moore Jr Show
Willie Moore Jr. Show Trending

According to NYDailyNews, a Los Angeles man is wanted for a hate crime by the LAPD after assaulting multiple orthodox Jewish women by snatching off their wigs in public.

It is believed that the man first struck on the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur on September 19. The 25-30 years old is said to have followed a woman in North Hollywood. Upon realizing that she was being followed, the man took off her wig, smiled, handed it back to her, and walked away calmly.

That same day, another woman was attacked, but for some unknown reason, the man was unable to snatch her wig. This week, the man approached a woman putting equipment into her car. He took off her wig, said “Oh, I’m sorry”, the threw the hair on the ground and strolled away.

LAPD is desperately searching for this guy.

 

