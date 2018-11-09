Willie Moore Jr Show
5 Times Gospel Group Shelby 5 Gave Us Chills [VIDEO]

Shelby 5

Source: Publicity / Shelby 5

You ever hear singing so good it makes you lean back, look over and shake your head? Yeah, that’s the vibe we get from gospel group Shelby 5.

The Detroit-bred siblings often grace social media with short video clips from their shows and practice, but it’s their covers as well that blow us away. Scroll down to look at five that gave us chills…

Can’t Nobody Do Me Like Jesus:

 

Expect Your Miracle:

 

Blessed:

 

Heaven:

 

 

5 Times Gospel Group Shelby 5 Gave Us Chills [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

