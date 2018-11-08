CLOSE
Columbus
Baby-Sitter of 9 Month Old Awaiting New Trial

A baby sitter by the name Kim Hoover-Moore, is awaiting on a new trial with new evidence being found. Kim is 16 years into a life sentence and saying she is confident with the new evidence found she will be able to win the re-trial.

“I just kept saying, I didn’t do this, I didn’t hurt her, I’ve never hurt anyone in my life,” – 10tv.com 

After a trial that lasted about a week the woman was convicted of murder. The Ohio public defenders is looking into her case to see if it is worth pursuing. Franklin county has until December to decide on the action they want to do for the trial.

 

