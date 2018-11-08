CLOSE
Cleveland
AMBER ALERT: 1-Month-Old Raniyah Ray is Missing

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Division of Police issued an Amber Alert for 1-month-old Raniyah May on Thursday.

Ronald Davis, 28, broke into the home of the child’s mother on Central Avenue near East 30th Street in Cleveland at about 12:45 p.m., police said. He’s accused of beating the mother and taking the infant.

Davis was last seen on East 37th Street near Woodland Avenue. He was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt with white stripes, gray sweatpants and orange tennis shoes. He’s 5 foot 10, 140 pounds.

His car is a 2010 Chevrolet Malibu with Ohio license plate HKY 3562.

Anyone with information is asked to called 216-623-5318.

 

