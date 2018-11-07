CLOSE
Houston
Zina Garrison Explains Sexism/Racism In Tennis, Training Serena Williams, Tennis Tips, & More

Tennis legend Zina Garrison stopped by the Madd Hatta Morning Show to discuss her tennis academy in Houston, experiencing racism and sexism in tennis, & training Serena Williams.

Garrison also explains that regardless of the recent controversy, she believes Serena Williams still would’ve lost the match to Naomi Osaka.

Watch the full interview with Zina Garrison & the Madd Hatta Morning Show below:

