Houston
Terry Thompson Sentenced To 25 Years After Being Found Guilty Of Denny’s Murder

Two days after he was convicted of murdering John Hernandez in May 2017, Terry Thompson was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Wednesday.

Thompson visibly reacted to the jury’s decision as he collapsed in his chair and began sobbing.

Judge Kelli first instructed the jury to decide whether the murder was done in sudden passion, which would have resulted in a reduced sentence.

Thompson’s wife, Chauna, still faces murder charges for her role in the killing where Thompson and Hernandez got into a fight outside of a Crosby Denny’s in May 2017. Thompson placed Hernandez in a chokehold and after Hernandez had signaled that he had given up, Thompson kept the chokehold on until Hernandez had died.

