Students and colleagues of a California teacher are speaking out in his defense following his arrest for punching a 14-year-old student — after the teen called him the N-word.
A Black band teacher-Marston Riley was arrested after he defended himself from a hispanic student who hit him with a basketball,called him multiple epithets, & continued to threaten him. If this were a Black student, the kid would have been arrested & the teacher would be a hero
The New York Post reports that as of Monday, a GoFundMe page created by a woman working in the same Los Angeles district as 64-year-old Maywood Academy High School teacher Marston Riley reached just over half the $50,000 goal.
Cellphone video of the incident shows Riley facing off with the student at the front of the class before punching him. The student hits back but the teacher repeatedly pounds him until he ends up on the floor.
Watch unedited video of the incident below.
A Black band teacher-Marston Riley was arrested after he defended himself from a hispanic student who hit him with a basketball,called him multiple epithets, & continued to threaten him. If this were a Black student, the kid would have been arrested & the teacher would be a hero pic.twitter.com/0KkQi3Zk2t
— Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) November 4, 2018
4 thoughts on “Students Defend Teacher After Viral Fight With Student [WATCH]”
The teacher should have whooped his was. Because if That was a black kid he.would have absolutely got arrested. That Hispanic kid is probably in a gang or know of someone who is. He disrespected that teacher and he got his was kicked. Good job sir.
A cop would have shot that child and got off. The can of whoop ass will serve as future reference and save that child’s life in his future encounters with authority.
I don’t condone a teacher or any person of authority putting their hands on a kid. But some of these children nowadays are just out right disrespectful they have no respect for authority or their elders. I blame the parents that child has no role models in the home no home training. If can disrespect that teacher like that I’m pretty sure he is disrespectful to his parents. That teacher may have been fed up with the blatant disrespect and lost it. It may not been right but it happened I agree that if it was a black child he would have been arrested.
I agree with you.