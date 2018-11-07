CLOSE
Cleveland
SPORTS: More Browns Players Out for the Season

Cincinnati Bengals v Cleveland Browns

CLEVELAND – Every week there seems to be another wave of bad news for the Browns. This week is no different as the Browns announced Wednesday that their top defensive starters will be placed on the injured reserve list.

The Browns placed linebacker Christian Kirksey and defensive back E.J Gaines on the injured list, effectively ending their season.

During Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs, Kirksey hurt his hamstring in the second half of the game.

Last month, Gaines sustained a second concussion in less than a month.

 

