Fight Club Teachers Charged After Video Surfaces

Two Missouri daycare workers are facing felony charges after running an alleged “fight club” with children as young as 3, the New York Post reports.

An outraged mom shared the footage which brought to light the pearl-clutching shenanigans of Mickala Guliford, 28, and Tena Dailey, 22, who were charged Saturday with endangering the welfare of a child — two years after the alleged incident took place. Both are due in court on Dec. 3, the report states.

The charges came weeks after Nicole Merseal shared a video of her 4-year-old son engaged in a brawl. She sued Adventure Learning Center in St. Louis over the December 2016 incident, claiming Guliford and Dailey encouraged the fights.

Both teachers were arrested and lost their jobs, but neither of them faced charges until Merseal recently spoke out publicly.

A spokeswoman for St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s office told the AP that charges would not be filed due to “insufficient evidence.” But on Monday, the spokesperson said they miraculously obtained the additional evidence needed to charge the teachers.

“It makes me happy. That’s exactly what we were hoping. That’s the reason why we brought this to the media,” Merseal told Fox 2 Now. “We were wanting them to take a second look at this because I don’t feel like there was any punishment.”

Video of the alleged fight club was filmed by Merseal’s 10-year-old son, who reportedly saw the fighting from the window of an adjacent classroom. According to Merseal’s lawsuit, he filmed the fight with his iPad and texted it to his mom, who immediately alerted the preschool director. Guliford admitted she encouraged the kids to wrestle, but said it was meant to be a “stress release exercise.”

Merseal is one of two mothers suing the learning center. She’ s seeking $25,000 in damages.

“Ms. Merseal is humbled by the strong support of the St. Louis community in wanting justice for the kids at Adventure Learning Center who were forced to fight each other that day,” Merseal’s lawyer, Jennifer Hansen, told the Post-Dispatch in an email.

“Ms. Merseal remains hopeful that the state agencies in charge of supervising and subsidizing Adventure Learning Center will finally hold the daycare accountable, too.”



