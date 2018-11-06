News
Students Defend Teacher After Viral Fight With Student [WATCH]

Students and colleagues of a California teacher are speaking out in his defense following his arrest for punching a 14-year-old student — after the teen called him the N-word.

A Black band teacher-Marston Riley was arrested after he defended himself from a hispanic student who hit him with a basketball,called him multiple epithets, & continued to threaten him. If this were a Black student, the kid would have been arrested & the teacher would be a hero

The New York Post reports that as of Monday, a GoFundMe page created by a woman working in the same Los Angeles district as 64-year-old Maywood Academy High School teacher Marston Riley reached just over half the $50,000 goal.

Cellphone video of the incident shows Riley facing off with the student at the front of the class before punching him. The student hits back but the teacher repeatedly pounds him until he ends up on the floor.

What do you think? Who took it too far – the student or the teacher?

