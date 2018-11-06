CLOSE
Cleveland
LOCAL NEWS: Power Outages Hitting 30,000 in Northeast Ohio

Power line and Beautful snowcapped Mountain

Source: Pakin Songmor / Getty

CLEVELAND – The election wasn’t the only thing people were blown over by on Tuesday.

Wind gusts reached 40 mph on Election Day.

According to First Energy, more than 30,000 people experienced a power outage.

Trumbull County has been hit the hardest with 14,303 people having no power. Twenty-one precincts in Trumbull County were affected by the power outages. Paper ballots are being taken to the precincts so that residents can still vote.

A wind advisory is in effect for Cuyahoga, Lake, Lorain, and Lakeshore Ashtabula counties until 10 p.m.

 

READ MORE: News5Cleveland.com

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Feifei Cui-Paoluzzo and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Pakin Songmor and Getty Images

LOCAL NEWS: Power Outages Hitting 30,000 in Northeast Ohio was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

