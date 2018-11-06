Little Known Black History Facts: Anne Forrester, Ambassador To Mali

The late Anne Forrester served as one of the first African-American women, if not the first, to be named ambassador to Mali. Today is the anniversary of her appointment.

Anne Forrestor was born June 2, 1941, attending Bennington college in Vermont, and earned her master’s in African studies from Howard University. She completed her doctoral degree at the Union Institute and University in Cincinnati, Ohio.

In the seventies, she began working for congressman Andrew Young. When Andrew Young was named ambassador to the United Nations, Anne Forrester ran his state department office in Washington.

President Jimmy Carter appointed her as Mali’s ambassador on November 6, 1979, and she served until 1981. In 1985, she worked for the united nations in a variety of roles, most especially on issues revolving around development in Africa and the Caribbean. She retired in 2001 but continued working as a consultant on African and Caribbean development.

Anne Forrester passed at the age of 65 in June 2006 due to pancreatic cancer.

