Houston
Harris County Is Extending Polling Hours To 8 PM For Nine Locations

A state district judge ruled on Tuesday afternoon that Harris County must operate nine polling locations in the area until 8 p.m. The scheduled time for polls to close in the state are 7 p.m. A lawsuit filed by the Texas Civil Rights Project and Texas Organizing Project prompted the time extension.

The locations experienced issues with technology or delayed in opening this morning, per a tweet from the Texas Civil Rights Project.

Here are the locations that are to remain open until 8 p.m. tonight.

Iglesia Trinidad Church, 11602 Bobcat Road, at FM 1960 Road West, Houston, 77064

Metcalf Elementary School, 6100 Queenston Boulevard, at Little York Road, Houston, 77084

Evelyn Thompson Elementary School, 220 Casa Grande Drive, at Buckle Street, Houston, 77060

Hampton Inn and Suites, 5820 Katy Freeway, at Washington Avenue, Houston, 77007

Fiesta Mart, 8130 Kirby Drive, at OST, Houston, 77054

John Marshall Middle School, 1115 Noble Street, near Marion Street, Houston, 77009

Historic Oaks of Allen Parkway Village Community Building, 1810 Bluebonnet Place Circle, at Valentine Way Drive, Houston, 77019

Lone Star College Cypress Center, 19710 Clay Road, near North Fry Road, Katy, 77449

Houston Community College Alief Center 13803 Bissonnet Street, at Keegans Wood Drive, Houston, 77083

Harris County Is Extending Polling Hours To 8 PM For Nine Locations was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

