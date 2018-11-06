Harris County Is Extending Polling Hours To 8 PM For Nine Locations

A state district judge ruled on Tuesday afternoon that Harris County must operate nine polling locations in the area until 8 p.m. The scheduled time for polls to close in the state are 7 p.m. A lawsuit filed by the Texas Civil Rights Project and Texas Organizing Project prompted the time extension.
The locations experienced issues with technology or delayed in opening this morning, per a tweet from the Texas Civil Rights Project.
Here are the locations that are to remain open until 8 p.m. tonight.
Iglesia Trinidad Church, 11602 Bobcat Road, at FM 1960 Road West, Houston, 77064
Metcalf Elementary School, 6100 Queenston Boulevard, at Little York Road, Houston, 77084
Evelyn Thompson Elementary School, 220 Casa Grande Drive, at Buckle Street, Houston, 77060
Hampton Inn and Suites, 5820 Katy Freeway, at Washington Avenue, Houston, 77007
Fiesta Mart, 8130 Kirby Drive, at OST, Houston, 77054
Historic Oaks of Allen Parkway Village Community Building, 1810 Bluebonnet Place Circle, at Valentine Way Drive, Houston, 77019
Lone Star College Cypress Center, 19710 Clay Road, near North Fry Road, Katy, 77449
Houston Community College Alief Center 13803 Bissonnet Street, at Keegans Wood Drive, Houston, 77083
