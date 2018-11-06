CLOSE
Cleveland
Home > Cleveland

#ElectionDay: Voter Turnout in Cuyahoga County in 2018 is Higher Than in 2014

Leave a comment
USA Election Vote Button with star shape background

Source: simon2579 / Getty

CLEVELAND – Overall voter turnout in Cuyahoga County has unofficially surpassed the total turnout in the county during the last midterm general election in 2014.

The total turnout in Cuyahoga County on November 4, 2014 was 39.56 percent, according to certified election results from the county’s Board of Elections. A total of 350,534 votes were cast – 209,773 on Election Day, 131,963 absentee, and the rest were provisional, post-election day or post-absentee.

As of 3:19 p.m. Tuesday, the total turnout for Cuyahoga County of the 2018 General Election was 39.84 percent, with X votes case on Election Day and 161,930 absentee, according to unofficial results from the county’s Board of Elections. The polls close at 7:30 p.m.

There are a total of 899,326 eligible voters in Cuyahoga County. Of eligible voters in the county, 44.1 percent identified as Democrat, 24.9 as Republican and 30.9 percent as nonpartisan.

Click here to view more statistics from the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections, including a live updating turnout map of the county.

 

READ MORE: News5Cleveland.com

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of PAUL J. RICHARDS and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of simon2579 and Getty Images

Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular - Performances

Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]

36 photos Launch gallery

Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]

Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]

#ElectionDay: Voter Turnout in Cuyahoga County in 2018 is Higher Than in 2014 was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close