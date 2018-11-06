CLOSE
Cleveland
#ElectionDay: Ohio Senate Candidates Each Got to Cast Their Vote

Source: ROBYN BECK / Getty

Incumbent Senator Sherrod Brown faces a challenge from Republican Representative Jim Renacci in Ohio’s Senate race.

Fox 8 was there when Senator Brown cast his ballot just after 9:15 a.m. on Election Day at the Mill Creek Community Center.

Representative Jim Renacci voted at 10 a.m. at his precinct in Wadsworth.

If you’re still undecided, you can see Fox 8’s one-on-one interviews with them here.

 

READ MORE: Fox8.com

Article and First and Second Video Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Ty Wright and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Robyn Beck and Getty Images

#ElectionDay: Ohio Senate Candidates Each Got to Cast Their Vote was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

