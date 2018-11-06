Willie Moore Jr Show
Actress Skye Marshall Shares How Prayer Changed Her Life Forever [VIDEO]

Skye Marshall wanted more from her career, but didn’t know what to do about it. According to The Christian Post the Air Force veteran thought having a successful career at a pharmaceutical marketing firm was all she needed. Over time she realized that being inside a cubicle everyday isn’t what she wanted.

Frustrated about certain decisions she needed to make, Marshall turned to her mother for guidance.

Her mom said, “You need to ask God for clarity. But whatever it is, you’ve got to do it.”

For two weeks Marshall continued to pray about what she should do. In the mist of those weeks she received the answers she needed.

Marshall said, “I prayed and I prayed and it was within two weeks I woke up right before my alarm clock and it was as clear as day — ‘Acting, go to L.A.,’”

Moreover, at first Marshall was resisting the response she got because to her acting was more so of a hobby. The message kept coming back in certain ways telling her to move.

She said, “Buses would go by that would say, ‘Welcome to California. I could not run from it, so for me [it was] getting that message and receiving it.”

Marshall left New York and went to LA. She ended up booking a lot of shows and then got the opportunity to be in the faith-based movie “Indivisible,” which is about a U.S. Army Chaplain Darren Turner and his wife trying to save their marriage. It’s the perfect role for her and she feels so blessed to have these opportunities.

