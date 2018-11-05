Terry Thompson Found Guilty Of Murdering Man Outside Denny’s Restaraunt

A jury has found Terry Thompson guilty of murder in the May 2017 chokehold death of John Hernandez outside of a Denny’s located near Crosby.

Sentencing phase will begin tomorrow at 9 a.m. Thompson faces up to 99 years or life in prison.

Thompson’s first trial in June ended in a mistrial. Hernandez’ family left the courtroom that day in tears. On Monday, they were overjoyed once the guilty verdict was read.

Thompson’s wife Chauna, an ex-Harris County sheriff is set to go on trial for her role in the 2017 altercation where Thompson choked Hernandez to death outside of the Denny’s.

During closing arguments, prosecutors replayed the video taken the night of the fight between Thompson and Hernandez.

“At the moment 24-year-old John Hernandez gives up,” Harris county Assistant District Attorney John Jordan said. “At the moment 24-year-old John Hernandez taps out and you continue, it’s certainly not self-defense and it’s murder.”

The video showed that despite the tap out, signaling that Hernandez gave up, Thompson kept the hold for another three minutes.

