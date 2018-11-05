CLOSE
Cleveland
SPORTS: Cavs, Larry Drew Agree to New Deal Officially Naming Him as Head Coach

Atlanda Hawks v Cleveland Cavaliers

Source: Jason Miller / Getty

CLEVELAND –The Cleveland Cavaliers and 'acting head coach' Larry Drew have agreed to terms on a new deal, the team announced Monday afternoon.

"We are pleased to have reached this agreement with Coach Drew to continue leading the team on the court. He brings important experience and many qualities that we expect to translate well with our team as the head coach," said Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman. "We're looking forward to the ways he can impact the team and help our players continue to grow and find success."

Drew was named interim head coach of the Cavaliers on October 28 after Tyronn Lue was fired following an 0-6 start to the season. Drew is 60 years old; he served as the interim coach last season for the Cavaliers when Lue took a leave of absence. The team went 8-1 during that time.

 

READ MORE: Fox8.com

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Jason Miller and Getty Images

SPORTS: Cavs, Larry Drew Agree to New Deal Officially Naming Him as Head Coach was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

