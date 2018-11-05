Roland Martin: Mike Espy Is Running For Senate In Mississipi

11.05.18
As we approach election day there are a number of important races to watch. In Mississippi Mike Espy is running for U.S. Senate.

Espy served as the 25th U.S. Secretary of Agriculture in the 90s. He was the first African American and first person from the Deep South to hold the position.

He says he “cannot with with Black folks alone.” The cross over vote, who he calls the “Purple people,” are going to be key in this election.

Espy is running against two Republicans who have been trying to fight to show who can be more like Trump, but he says he just talks about the issues. It’s possible that the Republicans will cancel each other out at the polls.

