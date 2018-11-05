On The Mic Podcast With Missy B: Episode 11 with Councilwoman Jaiza Page Voting and After Election Day

Columbus
| 11.05.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss
Councilwoman Jaiza Page talks about the importance of voting during the midterms, Issue 1 and how to keep the momentum going after Election Day.

The Latest:

Power of Protest: 12 Famous Black Women Protestors

12 photos Launch gallery

Power of Protest: 12 Famous Black Women Protestors

Continue reading Power of Protest: 12 Famous Black Women Protestors

Power of Protest: 12 Famous Black Women Protestors

On The Mic Podcast With Missy B: Episode 11 with Councilwoman Jaiza Page Voting and After Election Day was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close