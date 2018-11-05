Councilwoman Jaiza Page talks about the importance of voting during the midterms, Issue 1 and how to keep the momentum going after Election Day.
The Latest:
- On The Mic Podcast With Missy B: Episode 11 with Councilwoman Jaiza Page Voting and After Election Day
- SPORTS: Cavs, Larry Drew Agree to New Deal Officially Naming Him as Head Coach
- 11-Year-Old Boy Kills His Grandmother And Himself Because He Was Asked To Clean His Room
- LOCAL NEWS: 11-Year-Old Gets Behind The Wheel of His Parents’ SUV, Then Crashes Into a Truck
- White Man Who Claims To Be A ‘Born-Again African’ Wins Grant Meant For Black Artists
- Terry Thompson Found Guilty Of Murdering Man Outside Denny’s Restaraunt
- Jury Selection Begins For El Chapo’s Trial
- High School Band Spells Out Racial Slur During Halftime Show
- H&M Says It’s Making Amends For Its Racist ‘Monkey’ Hoodie. It Hasn’t
- Did Marlo Hampton’s Homophobic Slur Doom Her From Getting ‘RHOA’ Peach? [Video]
Power of Protest: 12 Famous Black Women Protestors
12 photos Launch gallery
Power of Protest: 12 Famous Black Women Protestors
1. Rosa Parks1 of 12
2. Ella Baker2 of 12
3. Angela Davis3 of 12
4. Dorothy Height4 of 12
5. Coretta Scott King5 of 12
6. Harriet Tubman6 of 12
7. Fannie Lou Harmer7 of 12
8. Betty Shabazz8 of 12
9. Ida Bell Wells-Barnett9 of 12
10. Sojourner Truth10 of 12
11. Daisy Bates Receiving An Award11 of 12
12. Mary Church Terrell12 of 12
On The Mic Podcast With Missy B: Episode 11 with Councilwoman Jaiza Page Voting and After Election Day was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com