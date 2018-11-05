LOCAL NEWS: 11-Year-Old Gets Behind The Wheel of His Parents’ SUV, Then Crashes Into a Truck

CLEVELAND – An 11-year-old boy stole his parents’ SUV and led police on a high-speed before crashing it late Sunday night, Brooklyn police confirmed Monday.
News 5 has confirmed, through a police report, that this is the same boy who at 10 years old led Ohio State Highway Patrol on a 100 mph chase last fall.
RELATED: Father of 10-year-old driver says his son thought high-speed chase was a joke
It started at 10:59 p.m. when Brooklyn police saw a black Dodge Durango pull into the driveway of a former city fire station.
The 11-year-old fled from police and traveled out of the fire station and onto Memphis Avenue.
Police pursued the vehicle heading eastbound on Memphis Avenue to Pearl Road.
The 11-year-old continued to drive recklessly, reaching speeds over 70 mph. When Parma Heights police received a call from the boy’s father at 11:06 p.m., saying his son was driving the Dodge Durango, officers from the Brooklyn Police Department canceled the pursuit.
At 11:30 p.m., police spoke to the boy’s father who received a call telling him that his son crashed into a parked truck in the area of 958 West Schaff in Cleveland.
