A driver was arrested early Monday for speeding at 120 miles per hour. This happened in Southern Ohio. The driver nearly hit the a state trooper on his way up US 23. The estimated top speed was 120 miles per hour but, it could have been faster than that. Not only was the driver going over the speed limit but, there was a smell of alcohol and the driver seemed to be impaired by drugs. The driver was charged with failure to comply, improper handling of a firearm while intoxicated, driving under the influence and felonious assault. He is now in custody and waiting on trial.

High Speed Chase was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

