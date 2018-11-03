CLOSE
Cleveland
Home > Cleveland

LOCAL UPDATE: Cleveland Officer Shot in Leg in Stable Condition

Leave a comment
Keen eyes, steady hands

Source: Peopleimages / Getty

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) – The Cleveland Police Department said an was officer shot in the Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood on Saturday.

At this time the name of the officer has not been released.

Cleveland 19 reporter Lacey Crisp said the officer is in surgery and should be OK.

Crisp said he was shot in the leg while he was still in the car when he arrived on scene.

Suspect information has not been released at this time.

 

READ MORE: Cleveland19.com

Article Courtesy of WOIO Cleveland 19 News

First Picture Courtesy of Ed Honowitz and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Peopleimages and Getty Images

Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular - Performances

Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]

36 photos Launch gallery

Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]

Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]

LOCAL UPDATE: Cleveland Officer Shot in Leg in Stable Condition was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close