CLEVELAND – Cleveland police are issuing a call to the community to find the person who shot a police officer and one other person early Saturday morning.
The shooting happened near East 121st Street and Cromwell.
Police say the officer, with the 4th District, has multiple injuries and is in stable condition at University Hospitals. His injuries are considered serious.
The officer was responding to a shots fired call around 4:20 a.m. when he was shot.
In a press conference, police said someone opened fire at officers when they approached a home.
At least one bullet went through the door of the police cruiser and hit the officer in the leg.
Police say there is also another shooting victim who is in the hospital with injuries. Police say that person was shot before officers arrived on the scene.
Police are looking for the shooter. They do not have a description of the suspect.
READ MORE: Fox8.com
Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland
First Picture Courtesy of Wheatley and WENN
Second Picture Courtesy of Pamela Moore and Getty Images
Video Courtesy of Facebook and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland
LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland Police Officer Shot in East Side Neighborhood was originally published on wzakcleveland.com