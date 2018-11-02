SPORTS: Kevin Love Will Be Sidelined Even More With the Cavs Thanks to Foot Surgery

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Cavaliers will be without their star for at least six weeks.
Kevin Love underwent surgery on his left foot on Friday in New York City, the team announced.
The Cavs said the five-time NBA All-Star will undergo an extended period of treatment and rehabilitation. He will be reevaluated in six weeks.
That means Love will not be playing when LeBron James returns to Cleveland with his Lakers on Nov. 21.
READ MORE: Fox8.com
Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland
First Picture Courtesy of Darren Carroll and Getty Images
Second Picture Courtesy of ESPN
Our Love for the Cavs' Kevin Love Edition [PHOTOS]
33 photos Launch gallery
Our Love for the Cavs' Kevin Love Edition [PHOTOS]
1. Kevin Love, ESPN Body IssueSource:ESPN 1 of 33
2. New York Knicks v Cleveland CavaliersSource:Getty 2 of 33
3. US-POLITICS-BASKETBALL-OBAMASource:Getty 3 of 33
4. Toronto Raptors v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game FiveSource:Getty 4 of 33
5. 2016 NBA Champion Cleveland Cavaliers Airport ArrivalSource:Getty 5 of 33
6. Cleveland Cavaliers Victory Parade And RallySource:Getty 6 of 33
7. Cleveland Cavaliers Victory Parade And RallySource:Getty 7 of 33
8. Cleveland Cavaliers Victory Parade and RallySource:Getty 8 of 33
9. New York Knicks v Cleveland CavaliersSource:Getty 9 of 33
10. New York Knicks v Cleveland CavaliersSource:Getty 10 of 33
11. New York Knicks v Cleveland CavaliersSource:Getty 11 of 33
12. Toronto Raptors v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game FiveSource:Getty 12 of 33
13. Toronto Raptors v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game FiveSource:Getty 13 of 33
14. 2016 NBA Champion Cleveland Cavaliers Airport ArrivalSource:Getty 14 of 33
15. 2016 NBA Champion Cleveland Cavaliers Airport ArrivalSource:Getty 15 of 33
16. The 2016 ESPYS - ShowSource:Getty 16 of 33
17. The 2016 ESPYS - ShowSource:Getty 17 of 33
18. New York Knicks v Cleveland CavaliersSource:Getty 18 of 33
19. New York Knicks v Cleveland CavaliersSource:Getty 19 of 33
20. New York Knicks v Cleveland CavaliersSource:Getty 20 of 33
21. New York Knicks v Cleveland CavaliersSource:Getty 21 of 33
22. 2016 NBA Champions Cleveland Cavaliers Visit The White HouseSource:Getty 22 of 33
23. 2016 NBA Champions Cleveland Cavaliers Visit The White HouseSource:Getty 23 of 33
24. Cleveland Cavaliers v Boston Celtics - Game FiveSource:Getty 24 of 33
25. Cleveland Cavaliers v Boston Celtics - Game FiveSource:Getty 25 of 33
26. Boston Celtics v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game FourSource:Getty 26 of 33
27. Boston Celtics v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game FourSource:Getty 27 of 33
28. 2017 NBA Finals - Practice and Media AvailabilitySource:Getty 28 of 33
29. 2017 NBA Finals - Practice and Media AvailabilitySource:Getty 29 of 33
30. 2016 NBA Champion Cleveland Cavaliers Airport ArrivalSource:Getty 30 of 33
31. 2016 NBA Champion Cleveland Cavaliers Airport ArrivalSource:Getty 31 of 33
32. Toronto Raptors v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game FiveSource:Getty 32 of 33
33. Toronto Raptors v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game FiveSource:Getty 33 of 33
SPORTS: Kevin Love Will Be Sidelined Even More With the Cavs Thanks to Foot Surgery was originally published on wzakcleveland.com