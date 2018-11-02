SPORTS: Kevin Love Will Be Sidelined Even More With the Cavs Thanks to Foot Surgery

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Cavaliers will be without their star for at least six weeks.

Kevin Love underwent surgery on his left foot on Friday in New York City, the team announced.

The Cavs said the five-time NBA All-Star will undergo an extended period of treatment and rehabilitation. He will be reevaluated in six weeks.

That means Love will not be playing when LeBron James returns to Cleveland with his Lakers on Nov. 21.

READ MORE: Fox8.com

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Darren Carroll and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of ESPN

