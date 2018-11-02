CLOSE
Cleveland
SPORTS: Ex-Cavs Assistant Coach Suing The GM and Owner For Age Discrimination

CLEVELAND– Former Cleveland Cavaliers assistant coach Jim Boylan is suing the organization for age discrimination.

The lawsuit, which was filed on Thursday in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court, is against the Cavaliers, owner Dan Gilbert and general manager Koby Altman. Boylan is seeking more than $25,000 in damages.

The 63-year-old’s contract was not renewed during the off-season. According to the suit, head coach Tyronn Lue, who was fired on Sunday, left Boylan a voicemail informing him on the decision on June 17.

“I talked with Koby yesterday. He does not want to pick up your option. He said it’s way too much money. They’re not gonna pay that kind of money for three assistants on the bench. He wants to go younger in that position and, you know, find somebody who’s a grinder and younger in that position,” Lue said on the voicemail, according to the filing.

Boylan reported he spoke with Altman, who said he and Gilbert wanted a younger coach and his job performance had nothing to do with his termination.

 

READ MORE: Fox8.com

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

SPORTS: Ex-Cavs Assistant Coach Suing The GM and Owner For Age Discrimination was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

