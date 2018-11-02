CLOSE
Cleveland
SPORTS: Ex-Browns Head Coach Hue Jackson Talks to ESPN’s ‘First Take’

NFL: OCT 21 Browns at Buccaneers

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

CLEVELAND– Recently-fired Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson appeared on ESPN’s “First Take” Friday morning, and host Stephen A. Smith pressed him on a variety of topics.

On Monday, the Browns fired Jackson and offensive coordinator Todd Haley on Friday, and appointed defensive coordinator Gregg Williams as interim head coach. Owner Jimmy Haslam cited “internal discord” as a reason for shakeup.

“Because I want people to understand, I’m human just like anyone else. We didn’t do enough, I didn’t do enough,” Jackson said.

He told “First Take” he hired Haley and Williams, and he knew what kind of personalities he was getting.

“I thought we needed guys that could change the narrative in Cleveland. Strong personalities,” Jackson said. A little later he said, “The part about internal discord was a little over the top.”

Smith and his co-host Max Kellerman kept coming back to the relationship between Jackson and Haley. Smith even said Jackson clearly was not on the same page as his offensive coordinator.

“I would not have given away the offense,” Jackson said. “You’re in a situation where’s there been a lot of losing already, that’s a tough decision.”

The ex-head coach, with just three wins during his time in Cleveland, said he wanted to be more involved in the offense because it was not going in the direction he wanted.

 

READ MORE: Fox8.com

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of FayesVision and WENN

Second Picture Courtesy of Icon Sportswire and Getty Images

First and Second Video Courtesy of ESPN and YouTube

SPORTS: Ex-Browns Head Coach Hue Jackson Talks to ESPN’s ‘First Take’ was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

