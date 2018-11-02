LOCAL NEWS: Put-in-Bay Pulls The Plug On Its ‘Christmas in July’ Event

PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio– The village of Put-in-Bay opted to cancel its annual “Christmas in July” celebrations for 2019.

The decision was made because unruly crowds and busloads of people coming from Detroit overwhelmed local law enforcement, according to Visit Put-in-Bay.

“Islanders, residents and business people are concerned about the worsening progression of this weekend and are trying hard to come up with ways to get this weekend back to normal. It appears canceling Put-in-Bay Christmas In July was the best option and it will no longer be a part of the Put-in-Bay Events,” Visit Put-in-Bay reported.

Put-in-Bay police get assistance from the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The Put-in-Bay Chamber of Commerce released the following statement Thursday evening,

“We as an island organization, have not promoted, advertised or had a ‘Christmas in July’ celebration for many years. As July is already the busiest time of the year, no further promotion of an event like ‘Christmas in July’ is necessary. However, sometimes events like this continue on organically without official island organization. At this point, we concentrate on promotions for our shoulder seasons — our Octoberfest, our Maritime Festival and our Pirate Fest. We welcome all visitors to the island. In fact, we have visitors from numerous cities, states and countries every weekend during the summer. Put-in-Bay is a welcoming place to visit, work, and live. We strive every year to make it a safer and friendlier experience for all.”

READ MORE: Fox8.com

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of WENN

