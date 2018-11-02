CLOSE
Cleveland
LOCAL NEWS: InCuya Music Festival Not Coming Back in 2019

CLEVELAND– The InCuya Music Festival is one and done.

The Cleveland Concert Company announced on Friday it is pressing pause of the two-day event.

The first InCuya Music Festival was Aug. 25 and Aug. 26 on the malls in downtown Cleveland. It featured a lineup of Grammy-nominated R&B singer SZA, folk rock band The Avett Brothers, alt rockers AWOLNATION and English rock band New Order.

“While the inaugural event showed a lot of potential, our team felt that the timing to proceed with the event in 2019 would be challenging. Building on what we learned, we’re open to considering potential options for the future,” said Board Chair Sunny Nixon, Cleveland Concert Company, in a news release on Friday.

The festival was created through a partnership with the Cleveland Concert Company, Destination Cleveland and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

 

